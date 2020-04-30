Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE NMM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 317,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

