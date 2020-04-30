NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NBTB traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

