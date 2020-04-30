Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,387,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4,459.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,913,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,040,000 after buying an additional 30,235,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496,283 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,298,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,276,000 after buying an additional 8,169,990 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,066,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesuji Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Tesuji Partners LLC now owns 12,244,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.