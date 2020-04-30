Needham & Company LLC Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $60.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 15.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

