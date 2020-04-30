Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,992. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.12.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

