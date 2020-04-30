Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NLTX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $323,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

