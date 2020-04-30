NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBSE. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NBSE opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

