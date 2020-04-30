New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $97,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 13,341,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.