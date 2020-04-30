New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $128,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,323. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.