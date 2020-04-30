New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $177,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.68. 2,159,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,406. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

