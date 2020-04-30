New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.41 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CVS Health worth $112,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 7,174,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

