New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $251.62 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,851,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,300 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $251,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 55,096,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,707,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

