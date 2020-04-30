New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Booking worth $83,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $39.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,480.57. 450,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,883. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,794.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

