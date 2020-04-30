New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Broadcom worth $128,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $271.56. 2,333,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

