New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $74,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

