New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,100 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $84,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,802. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

