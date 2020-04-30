News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

NWS opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWS. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

