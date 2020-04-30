News (NWSA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.