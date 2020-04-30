NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $69,147.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.02405401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.02884852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00539914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00725614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00521622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

