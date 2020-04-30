Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 13,084,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,327. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Noble Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,184,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,561,730,000 after buying an additional 9,488,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,182,308,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Noble Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,125,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,862,962,000 after buying an additional 2,516,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,398,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,011,986,000 after buying an additional 209,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.