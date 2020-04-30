Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,505,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,119,000 after purchasing an additional 439,293 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 32,372,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

