Nomura Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

