Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 99,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,693. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.