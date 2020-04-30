North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

