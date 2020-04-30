Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 223,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.84. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

