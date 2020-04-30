Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 1,461,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.82. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

