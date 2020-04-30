Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NUAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 2,604,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,086 shares of company stock worth $2,074,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

