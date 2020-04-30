Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 226,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

