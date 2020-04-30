Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,539 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of DSP Group worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 13,700 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $405.55 million, a P/E ratio of -363.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

