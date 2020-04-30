Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

