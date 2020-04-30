Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

