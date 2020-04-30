Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,270 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dynex Capital worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Dynex Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,500 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Insiders acquired a total of 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

