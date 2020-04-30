Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,752 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,764 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.