Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 292.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,088 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $308.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

