Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,200 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

