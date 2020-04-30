Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 157,300 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TAST stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

