Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE:ASC opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.