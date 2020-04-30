Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

ODP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 6,875,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management bought a new position in Office Depot during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Water Island Capital bought a new position in Office Depot during the third quarter worth about $3,624,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 531,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 634,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

