Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $215,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,171.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,033 shares of company stock valued at $535,949. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODC stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

