Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,529,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,253. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $9,978,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Olin by 91.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.