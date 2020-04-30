ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 183,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

