OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03957253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011363 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

