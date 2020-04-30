Op Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Op Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 23,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,221. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,542.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Op Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

