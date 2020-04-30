Opacity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,673.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $64,673.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

