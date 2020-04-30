OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 535.07% and a negative net margin of 355.70%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 42,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock valued at $632,623. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

