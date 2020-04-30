Oppenheimer Comments on Citigroup Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

NYSE:C traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,088,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

