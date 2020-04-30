Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.12.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 1,000,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

