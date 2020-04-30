Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:OSK traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 707,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

