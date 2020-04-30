Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Short Interest Update

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 141,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,978. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -177.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXFD. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.