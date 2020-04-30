PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Douglas S. Grandstaff Sells 1,431 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. 1,961,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

